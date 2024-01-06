DENVER (KDVR) — Rocky Mountain National Park is beautiful all year, but many love to explore the area the most during the winter season.

The park is less crowded than in the summer, although weekends are still much busier than weekdays, and there are plenty of wonders to see. However, it’s also a dangerous time of year in the park.

A great way to explore the snowy park is by snowshoeing, and the Rocky Mountain National Park rangers are hoping to get more participants for their ranger-led snowshoe walks.

Each walk is two hours long and the experiences are offered from January through mid-March, depending on snow and weather conditions. Snowshoes are not provided, but rentals are available in Estes Park and other nearby communities.

Anyone is welcome to join, whether they’re a long-time snowshoe lover or are brand-new to the sport. The most important aspect to keep in mind is that RMNP sits at 8,700-9,700 feet above sea level, so participants should have a baseline level of fitness that allows them to snowshoe approximately a mile over hilly terrain.

Additionally, all participants must be 8 years old or older.

The first hike on the west side of the park, near Grand Lake, is scheduled for Jan. 6. Snowshoe hikes will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays at 1 p.m., and reservations will begin Wednesday before the program. The programs are scheduled to end by March 17.

The first hike on the east side of the park, near Estes Park, is scheduled for Jan. 9. Eastern hikes will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. Reservations can be scheduled up to seven days in advance of the scheduled program. To make a reservation, call 970-586-1223. East side programs will be offered, weather permitting, through March 28, 2024.

Each hike is limited to 20 people. Reservations are free but park entrance fees are required. Reservations are required — the programs are popular and fill up quickly, according to the RMNP rangers.

Safety measures and planning required for a good visit

Any hiker knows that if you’re heading into the wilderness, you need to know your limits and ensure everyone in your group is prepared for weather and conditions on the trail.

One measure visitors may not be aware of is avalanche forecasts. Rangers encourage visitors in the winter to avoid traveling across and under steep slopes unless all members of a party are educated and have the proper safety equipment and experience to make informed decisions about traveling in avalanche terrain.

Additionally, RMNP is busy at all times of year and some areas may fill up too quickly for your group to properly set off together. Parking lots near popular destinations like Bear Lake, Glacier Gorge and Hidden Valley often fill on weekends, the rangers explained.

Road conditions can also be a bit dicey, with patches of ice or snow partially covering or fully obscuring the roadways. Motorists should have good winter tires, and if the Colorado Vehicle Traction Law is active in RMNP, all vehicles (including 4-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, and 2-wheel drive) must have properly rated tires (mud and snow, mountain and snow or all-weather tires) with a minimum of 3/16 inch tread.

Improperly rated tires must be used with an approved traction control device, such as snow chains, cables, tire/snow socks, or studded tires.

But other obstacles are also present in the park.

Route-finding skills are necessary in case trails and signs are buried beneath snow or lost in the weather. Visitors should never follow other people’s tracks, as they can lead you off-trail. Additionally, route-finding technology like cell phones and GPS devices are not reliable in cold conditions and should not be relied upon.

Finally, rangers warned visitors to beware and slow down for any wildlife in RMNP.