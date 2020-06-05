Winter Park will reopen for summer activities in late June

WINTER PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Winter Park Resort announced Friday that it will open its gondola with access to mountaintop hiking trails, base-area putting course, and Trestle Bike Park for the summer on June 27.

According to Winter Park officials, the resort will operate its modified summer recreational offerings seven days a week through Labor Day. In September, the resort will operate only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Bike rentals and private lessons will also be available, and all bike park products, including passes and tickets will need to be purchased 24 hours in advance, according to a release from Winter Park officials.

“We’re excited to open for summer 2020 and to welcome guests back to the mountains we love,” said Sky Foulkes, president of Winter Park Resort. “For 80 years, Winter Park has been inviting people to Venture Out, and after diligent work and creative thinking, our team has modified our operations to meet the new demands of outdoor recreation in the COVID-19 era.”

New restrictions and guidelines due to COVID-19 require all on-mountain products and services, except food and beverage, to be booked online 24 hours prior to arrival.

Winter Park officials said these are the modifications for summer operations:

Running the Gondola and other lifts to be compliant with capacity guidelines

Opening some resort-owned restaurants for take-out only

New signage to help with social distancing across the resort

Requiring employees to go through a health screening before reporting to work

Requiring employees with direct customer contact to wear face coverings

Strongly recommending that all guests also wear face coverings when on or inside resort property

A contactless check-in process for all resort-owned lodging, where guests will check in via a Text Concierge, allowing them to access keys through a lock box or receive a key code for keyless entry

Leaving 24 hours in between lodging reservations to properly clean and sanitize each unit