Winter Park, Steamboat among many ski resorts to close in Colorado

WINTER PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Alterra Mountain Company said on Saturday that they will suspend operations at their 15 North American ski resorts starting Sunday, March 15 until further notice.

All lift operations, food and beverage, retail and rental services will be closed as well.

Alterra Mountain Company owns both Winter Park and Steamboat resorts in Colorado. The news came just moments after Vail Resorts announced that they will be suspending operations from March 15 – March 22.

The press release stated that each resort will work directly with guests to assist in canceling their visit and will provide refunds to those who have hotel and other bookings during the closure period.