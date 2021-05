WINTER PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Winter Park Resort announced Tuesday that it is extending the 2020-2021 ski season again.

Winter Park Resort will remain open until May 16 thanks to late snowfall and slower melt-off.

The Super Gauge chair lift will be the only lift running during the extra week. There will also only be limited services at the Mary Jane base area. There will not be any lessons or rentals available the final week.