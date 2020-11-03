Winter Park pushes back opening date for 20-21 ski season due to health concerns, weather

WINTER PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Winter Park Resort announced Tuesday that it will push back its opening date for the 2020-2021 ski season due to concerns over public health and weather conditions.

Winter Park will not open before November 30. The original opening date was scheduled for Nov. 18.

The impacts of the East Troublesome Fire on Grand County, home to Winter Park Resort, combined with public health guidelines and restrictions have made this decision necessary and the right thing to do, according to a statement released by the resort on Tuesday.

“We are bringing what we learned from a successful summer operation to our winter plan and feel confident in our ability to welcome skiers and riders. However, a number of factors point to extending our original opening date to provide the best experience possible in these ever-changing times,” said Sky Foulkes, Winter Park Resort president and chief operating officer.

Winter Park will work with guests who have current early season reservations and provide refunds or new bookings for future stays. Guests with reservations prior November 30, should contact Winter Park Central Reservations.