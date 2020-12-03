Winter Park opens with limited access, day-of tickets not available until Dec. 6

WINTER PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Winter Park Resort announced several trails and lifts will be available on opening day at 9 a.m. Dec. 3. The Arrow Lift chair will be the first to run.

Pass holders do not need to make reservations but the resort suggests peak times such as holidays and weekends are best to avoid. Day-of lift tickets will not be available until Dec. 6, which must be reserved 48-hours in advance.

The resort is requesting skiers/riders plan ahead and reserve passes, lessons, rentals and activities at least 48-hours in advance.

Reservations are not required for parking and packing a lunch/snacks is recommended. Indoor dining is unavailable but indoor restrooms and to-go food purchases are available with limited capacity.

COVID-19 guidelines, including requiring a face mask, will be in place at the resort this season.