Winter Park Express will not run until 2022



WINTER PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Winter Park Express will not run during the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

Amtrak said it will resume the Winter Park Express service in 2022.

Amtrak and the resort will use the 2020-21 season to look for ways to make the Winter Park Express even better when it relaunches, according to a statement released Thursday.

Amtrak and Winter Park Resort evaluated seating options on the Winter Park Express and agreed that with social distancing requirements, it was not possible to operate the train successfully this season.

Winter Park Resort is actively planning and preparing for a mid-November opening for the 20/21 ski season.