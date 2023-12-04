DENVER (KDVR) — The Winter Park Express will return for its seventh year in January 2024.

The route drops people off at Winter Park Resort and runs from Denver’s Union Station using Amtrak’s California Zephyr route.

The trains will run to and from Winter Park Resort on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Jan. 12 through March 31. There will also be two extra roundtrips on Thursday, March 14, and Thursday, March 21.

According to the resort, that makes a total of 40 trips, which is seven more than during the 2023 season.

The trains leave Union Station at 7 a.m. and arrive in Winter Park around 9 a.m. The return trains leave the resort at 4:30 p.m. and arrive in Denver at 6:40 p.m.

People can bring skis and snowboards as carry-ons for no additional charge.

Some discounts are available, including 50% off for kids aged 2 through 12. Standard one-way tickets start at $49, making the roundtrip $98 per person.

Because the California Zephyr runs through the area on its normal route, people can still make it to Winter Park Resort without using the Winter Park Express on the weekends.

However, it does not stop directly at the resort and requires people to take a shuttle bus from the Fraser station.