DENVER (KDVR) — Winter Park Resort will open for the 2023-24 season on Friday, Nov. 3. at 9 a.m., according to a release Wednesday.

The announcement came after a snowstorm swept through Colorado over the weekend and dumped inches of snow in various areas. The resort said it saw 15 inches of natural snow.

According to the resort, the Gemini Express and 15 acres of terrain will be open. However, Arrow Lift will be temporarily closed for maintenance and will open when that is complete.

“It’s still early in the season, and our teams have been putting in the work to get as much terrain open as possible,” Liz Agostin, vice president of marketing at Winter Park Resort, said.

Lifts will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week and will open slightly earlier at 8:30 a.m. on weekends.

Other resorts including Arapahoe Basin and Keystone Resort have already opened for the season.