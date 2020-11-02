Winter outdoor grant applications opened, Gov. Polis says we need to support our restaurants

DENVER (KDVR) — Restaurant owners can now submit an application for support from the Winter Outdoor Grant Program, which will provide funds to winterize patio space for outdoor dining.

The Colorado Restaurant Association partnered with Xcel Energy who made a $500,000 contribution to the Colorado Restaurant Association Foundation. Xcel is also matching donations of $50,000, up to an additional $250,000, for every $500,000 that’s raised; making it one of the single largest gifts in the company’s history.

“The restaurant industry is critical to the economic health of the State of Colorado, and it’s vital to the well-being of our local communities,” Governor Jared Polis said.

“We need to continue to support our restaurants, even as we work to contain the virus and reduce transmission. This innovative program offers funding and inspiration to make outdoor dining plausible through the cold months. It will give restaurants means to keep their doors open, to keep their staff employed, and to continue to safely serve our communities. I hope the public join me in supporting restaurants this winter, perhaps by experiencing these unique winter outdoor dining concepts, or by dining out or ordering takeout or delivery.”

Designers, architects, engineers, contractors and more met for an Outdoor Winter Design Workshop on Oct. 19. Considering safety, cost, permitting, regulations, ease of implementation, and guest comfort some creative and diverse final concepts were produced.

“Restaurants are the backbone of our communities, and they’re really struggling right now: 50% say they may close within six months, and about one-third of the jobs in this industry have already been lost,” Sonia Riggs, Colorado Restaurant Association President & CEO, said.

“If we lose our local restaurants, our communities are no longer going to feel like our communities. So we’re doing everything we can to prevent more closures.”

The grants will be distributed by the Colorado Restaurant Foundation and funds can be used for construction, fees and supplies like tents, heaters, etc.