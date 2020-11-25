‘Winter in the City’ launches on Friday in Downtown Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The Downtown Denver Partnership ‘Winter in the City’ celebration, including Union Station, Civic Center Park, the Denver Pavilions, the Dairy Block and everything in between, launches on Friday.

Organizers plan to introduce new, socially-safe ways to celebrate the holiday season with things to do downtown November through January.

“This year’s Winter in the City programming is a true celebration of the resiliency of our community and offers residents and visitors alike the chance to create memorable experiences this holiday season,” said Tami Door, President and CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership.

The Holiday Lights & Sights walking experience is a 1.5 hour walking tour of downtown Denver’s holiday lights, architecture and history.

The 2020 Parade of Lights begins Friday and runs through Dec. 31. This year, five non-moving stations will be featured: Denver Pavilions, Skyline Park, Larimer Square, Dairy Block Alley and Union Station.

The Winter Wonderlights begins Saturday. Visual art will be projected onto Denver Union Station, joining the Night Lights Denver project at the D&F Tower.

The Denver Christkindl Market offers shopping and food in Civic Center Park through Dec. 23.

Saturday is Small Business Saturday, local businesses over specials on shopping and dining throughout Colorado.