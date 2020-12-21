Winter arrives in Colorado; see full gallery here

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday marked the first day of winter. From skiing, to snowshoeing and ice skating to ice fishing, Colorado has a laundry list of activities available during the winter months.

  • Morning clearing after snow during the night. Highland Ranch.
  • A skier at Winter Park (Credit: Carl Frey of Winter Park Resort)
  • Saturday morning view from Indian Mountain Jefferson Co.
  • Winter’s beauty!
  • Fort Morgan, CO
  • Luna on a winter walk
  • On the high snowy ridges of Green Mountain just outside Denver, Colorado, a large stag with snow on his nose looks back over the winter grasses as the other grazes.
  • Snow covers trees and park benches in Civic Center Park and the downtown Denver skyline on a sunny winter day.
  • Denver Colorado skyline at sunrise, day after winter snow storm from City Park and Denver Museum of Science and Nature
  • After a 2 month, 150th. anniversary rail system tour Union Pacific Railroad’s restored ‘Big Boy’ Steam engine returns home to Cheyenne today. Making up for this Thanksgiving winter storm delay the train rolled through Brighton, clearing the track ahead with its deep noted steamboat whistle.
  • Linda Abels. Back Deck. Arvada. Our dog, Lexie.
  • Snow in our back balcony in Boulder
  • Winter Storm Dorothy snowflakes. Captured by Melissa N. Robertson on November 26, 2019 at 10:09 a.m. in Larkspur. 636-336-1136 or mellymae27@yahoo.com or melissanrobertson.com
  • The Maroon Bells are two peaks in the Elk Mountains, Maroon Peak and North Maroon Peak, separated by about a third of a mile.

We would love to see your favorite winter photos. You can upload them to our gallery by clicking the “Submit your photo” button at the bottom of this article. We will share as many photos as we can on TV and Social Media.

Here’s a list of winter activities you can enjoy this year. How many can you check off?

  • Skiing/Snowboarding
  • Snowshoeing
  • Snowmobiling
  • Ice Skating
  • Ice Fishing
  • Snow tubing
  • Take a ride through the mountains on a train
  • Sledding
  • Ice Hockey
  • Snow biking
  • Visit the Ice Castles

