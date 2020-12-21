Winter arrives in Colorado; see full gallery here

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday marked the first day of winter. From skiing, to snowshoeing and ice skating to ice fishing, Colorado has a laundry list of activities available during the winter months.

Morning clearing after snow during the night. Highland Ranch.

Getty Images

A skier at Winter Park (Credit: Carl Frey of Winter Park Resort)

Saturday morning view from Indian Mountain Jefferson Co.

Winter’s beauty!

Fort Morgan, CO

Luna on a winter walk

On the high snowy ridges of Green Mountain just outside Denver, Colorado, a large stag with snow on his nose looks back over the winter grasses as the other grazes.

Snow covers trees and park benches in Civic Center Park and the downtown Denver skyline on a sunny winter day.

Denver Colorado skyline at sunrise, day after winter snow storm from City Park and Denver Museum of Science and Nature

After a 2 month, 150th. anniversary rail system tour Union Pacific Railroad’s restored ‘Big Boy’ Steam engine returns home to Cheyenne today. Making up for this Thanksgiving winter storm delay the train rolled through Brighton, clearing the track ahead with its deep noted steamboat whistle.

Linda Abels. Back Deck. Arvada. Our dog, Lexie.

Snow in our back balcony in Boulder

Winter Storm Dorothy snowflakes. Captured by Melissa N. Robertson on November 26, 2019 at 10:09 a.m. in Larkspur. 636-336-1136 or mellymae27@yahoo.com or melissanrobertson.com



The Maroon Bells are two peaks in the Elk Mountains, Maroon Peak and North Maroon Peak, separated by about a third of a mile.

We would love to see your favorite winter photos. You can upload them to our gallery by clicking the “Submit your photo” button at the bottom of this article. We will share as many photos as we can on TV and Social Media.

Here’s a list of winter activities you can enjoy this year. How many can you check off?

Skiing/Snowboarding

Snowshoeing

Snowmobiling

Ice Skating

Ice Fishing

Snow tubing

Take a ride through the mountains on a train

Sledding

Ice Hockey

Snow biking

Visit the Ice Castles