Winter arrives in Colorado; see full gallery here

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday marked the first day of winter. From skiing, to snowshoeing and ice skating to ice fishing, Colorado has a laundry list of activities available during the winter months.
We would love to see your favorite winter photos. You can upload them to our gallery by clicking the “Submit your photo” button at the bottom of this article. We will share as many photos as we can on TV and Social Media.
Here’s a list of winter activities you can enjoy this year. How many can you check off?
- Skiing/Snowboarding
- Snowshoeing
- Snowmobiling
- Ice Skating
- Ice Fishing
- Snow tubing
- Take a ride through the mountains on a train
- Sledding
- Ice Hockey
- Snow biking
- Visit the Ice Castles