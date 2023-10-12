DENVER (KDVR) — Once again, the amazing FOX31 and Channel 2 viewers officially sold out of tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, and the time has come to announce the winners.

Each year, viewers like you buy more and more tickets to help support the work being done at St. Jude. This year, 24,000 tickets were sold and $2.4 million was raised.

On Thursday, the winners for each prize tier were announced. But of course, the grand prize is the 2023 dream home.

The winner of the 2023 dream home was John Pascente of Morrison. Congratulations!

About the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

The home is located in the Reunion Subdivision at 16091 E 111th Circle in Commerce City.

Details

4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, flex space and bonus room totaling an estimated 3,000 square feet

Three-car spacious garage

Finished basement

Luxurious spa bathroom in owner’s suite

Garden level

Covered rear-deck patio

Home located directly on the Buffalo Run Golf Course

Chef’s kitchen featuring Bosch stainless steel appliances, large eat-in island and quartz countertops.

St. Jude prize winners

Four other lucky winners took home some amazing prizes. Here is the list of winners.

Open house prize – $10,000 shopping spree at Furniture Row ® Winner: Richelle Valero from Commerce City

Tickets on sale prize – $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of High City Group Winner: Michael Diubaldo from Aurora

Early Bird prize – 2023 Lincoln Corsair, courtesy of Landmark Lincoln Winner: Irwin Turgeon from Aurora

Bonus prize – $5,000 Visa Gift Card, courtesy of Kris Ceretto & Kristen White Team Front Range Winner: Luis Hernandez from Aurora



FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 are proud partners for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, a community service project to support the St. Jude mission of finding cures and saving children.

Congrats to all the winners!