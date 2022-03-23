DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday is the windiest day we’ve had in Denver this week. The peak wind gust for Denver is 61 mph, recorded at 10:48 a.m. While the start of the week was breezy, winds are the highest this midweek day. Monday had a peak wind gust of 38 mph and Tuesday topped out at 55 mph.

Top wind gusts Wednesday (in mph) are:

64 – Agate

64 – Centennial

61 – Limon

61 – Strasburg

59 – Keenesburg

59 – Niwot

57 – Castle Pines

54 – Arvada

53 – Elizabeth

53 – Lone Tree

53 – Fort Morgan

51 – Loveland

High wind warnings remain in effect along the southern Front Range and into the Eastern Plains through 5:00 p.m. Winds will be at 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.