DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday is the windiest day we’ve had in Denver this week. The peak wind gust for Denver is 61 mph, recorded at 10:48 a.m. While the start of the week was breezy, winds are the highest this midweek day. Monday had a peak wind gust of 38 mph and Tuesday topped out at 55 mph.
Top wind gusts Wednesday (in mph) are:
64 – Agate
64 – Centennial
61 – Limon
61 – Strasburg
59 – Keenesburg
59 – Niwot
57 – Castle Pines
54 – Arvada
53 – Elizabeth
53 – Lone Tree
53 – Fort Morgan
51 – Loveland
High wind warnings remain in effect along the southern Front Range and into the Eastern Plains through 5:00 p.m. Winds will be at 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.