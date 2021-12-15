Windy Wednesday bounces trampoline into power lines in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — A trampoline flew into powerlines near a Broomfield home during Wednesday’s windstorm.

For the most part, the trampoline stayed where it landed, the home’s owner told FOX31, she’s just glad this wasn’t a lot worse.

“If it hit a kid or something … like someone’s house,” Chelsea Arenas said.

The trampoline in her backyard flew into powerlines on a very windy Wednesday in Colorado.

“I’ve come out here quite a few times to make sure it’s not moving around too much,” Arenas said.

After she sent her children to school, Arenas said a neighbor came knocking at her door to let her know a trampoline had jumped from her backyard.

“The fence a little bit and the neighbor’s shed, the powerlines,” Arenas said.

Aware of the hazards of powerlines, Arenas said she made a mother’s executive decision.

“No one’s going to touch it, it’s going to stay right there,” Arenas said.

Arenas called Xcel Energy crews to remove it. Their crews were busy on Wednesday answering calls around the metro.

“We’ve got about 450 employees and contractors throughout the metro area, really to do this restoration,” Kelly Flenniken, Xcel director of community relations, said.

In this case, there was no outage caused by the trampoline or any wires brought down; though the occasion was one worth noting that hazard.

“If you see downed wires, please don’t go near them, please don’t touch them,” Flenniken said.

A job for Xcel Energy crews was a lesson learned for Arenas.

“Someone just told me about trampoline stakes and I have some in our Amazon cart,” Arenas said.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported wind speeds as high as 84 mph in Broomfield.