LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Hundreds of truckers had to delay their trips in northern Colorado Tuesday due to high wind restrictions.

The Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol alerted the public about a high wind warning for Interstate 25 between Wellington and the Wyoming border after a semi-truck overturned just north of the Owl Canyon Road exit.

Trucks lined the frontage road from Owl Canyon to the Buckeye Road exit to wait out the winds. They were allowed to resume driving on I-25 just before 5 p.m.

According to CDOT, if officials determine that high winds in excess of 60 mph could compromise safety, a section of highway could be shut down to high-profile vehicles.

“High profile vehicles such as semi trucks, loaded or with an empty load, will be required to shelter in place or turned around until it’s determined winds have subsided and it’s safe for such vehicles to resume travel,” CDOT spokesperson Tamara Rollison said.

Rollison added that high wind warnings also help protect drivers of other vehicle types because “a big gust can force a truck, trailer or light-weighing vehicle suddenly into another lane or cause a rollover.”