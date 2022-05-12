MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A cold case in Montrose County has a new lead after nearly 30 years of struggle.

On April 19, results of a positive ID belonging to remains found on the Uncompahgre Plateau in the Windy Point area on July 7, 1994, were identified as Susan Hoppes.

According to Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Hoppes was reported missing in Pierce County, Washington on Aug. 9, 1993. A local hiker and her family discovered Hoppes’ remains on the Uncompahgre Plateau almost a year later.

Thanks to familial DNA and dental analysis, forensic scientists were finally able to gather enough information to name the long-time “Windy Point Jane Doe.”

The case is being investigated as a homicide by the sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office.

Hoppes’ next of kin has been notified.

This story is subject to updates as more information is released.