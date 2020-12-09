Windsor teen missing since Oct. 30, police asking for information

WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — A Windsor teenager has been missing for more than a month. Police are asking the community for information.

Katelyn Miller, 16 years old, has not been seen since she left her home near Highway 392 and County Road 5 in Windsor on Oct. 30 at about 2 p.m. Miller has not contacted her friends or family since.

Miller is 4 feet, 11 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 125 pounds. She was last seen riding a wood grained longboard and wearing wearing a turquoise hooded sweatshirt with rainbow colored lettering and a dark colored backpack.



Foul play in not suspected at this time. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office confirms the FBI is involved with the case.

Please contact LCSO Investigator Pete Mesecher at 970-498-5144 with any information.