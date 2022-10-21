WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — As Election Day draws near, a Windsor group vows to keep the topic of open space at the top of the voter’s minds.

The citizen group, led by Colorado native Justin Scharton, is prioritizing open space in their community of just more than 32,000 residents. The proposal would increase Windsor’s sales tax to help fund the purchase of more open space.

“The issue is near and dear to my heart,” the husband and father said.

Scharton said the grassroots push, which is only a couple of months old, is trying to be more proactive about the acquisition of open space.

“It’s not stealing land from developers that are coming in,” he said. “It’s just being a little more proactive and strategic, instead of being reactive and getting more scraps.”

He said the group has the support of individuals, families, even several major developers.