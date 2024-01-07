DENVER (KDVR) — A public safety alert was issued Sunday evening in Windsor where police said at least one officer was involved in a shooting.

The Town of Windsor said the Windsor Police Department and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene near the AmericInn hotel on Westgate Drive.

Police told FOX31 they were asking people to avoid the area near CO 392 between Fairgrounds Avenue and Interstate 25 while crews investigated the scene.

WPD said officers were involved and shots were fired, and one suspect was in custody. LCSO confirmed that no one was injured.

No further details were immediately available, but FOX31 has a reporter headed to the scene to find out more information. This story will be updated.