Windsor playground burns down in broad daylight, arson suspected

WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — The Windsor Police Department is investigating who burned down a popular playground in broad daylight.
Police said someone set fire to the Village East Park playground at about 2:30 p.m. Monday.
“My kids could see the smoke and flames from our house,” parent Mandy Mullen said.
Nobody was hurt.
A spokesperson for Windsor’s Parks, Recreation and Culture said it will take 4-5 months to tear down and rebuild the playground at a cost of close to $300,000.
“We’ll get it back to the way it was,” Mayor Paul Rennemeyer said.
Windsor Police ask anyone with information to contact them.