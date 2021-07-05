Windsor playground burns down in broad daylight, arson suspected

WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — The Windsor Police Department is investigating who burned down a popular playground in broad daylight.

Police said someone set fire to the Village East Park playground at about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

“My kids could see the smoke and flames from our house,” parent Mandy Mullen said.

Investigators suspect arson after the Village East playground burned down on July 5, 2021. (KDVR)

Nobody was hurt.

A spokesperson for Windsor’s Parks, Recreation and Culture said it will take 4-5 months to tear down and rebuild the playground at a cost of close to $300,000.

“We’ll get it back to the way it was,” Mayor Paul Rennemeyer said.

Windsor Police ask anyone with information to contact them.