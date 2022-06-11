WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — A child in Windsor was shot late Friday night after his father unintentionally discharged his firearm.

On Friday night around 8:20 p.m., Windsor Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1000 block of Indian Trail Drive.

Police reported an 8-year-old boy had been shot.

When officers arrived at the home, they determined the young boy’s injuries were not life-threatening and officers started an investigation into how the shooting occurred.

Officers were able to determine that the father, a 38-year-old man, had unintentionally discharged his gun that then struck his boy who was in the next room.

There is no threat to public safety and the investigation remains ongoing.

The boy was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries but is expected to be okay.

Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or has information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact Officer Taylor Smith at 970-674-6412.