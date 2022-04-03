WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — Windsor Police Department responded to a traffic accident Saturday night that killed one pedestrian.

According to a release from the Town of Windsor, officers from Windsor PD arrived at the 9600 block of Eastman Park Drive at 6:38 p.m. Saturday night. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound on Eastman Park Drive and struck multiple pedestrians.

One pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other pedestrians were not transported to a hospital or treated for any medical issues.

The road was closed for four hours Saturday night, but as of Sunday morning is back open. Windsor police continue to investigate the crash, and the coroner’s office will release the name of the deceased.

Anyone with information on this traffic accident is asked to contact Sgt. Aaron McConnaughey at 970-674-6400.