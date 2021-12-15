Winds topple trees and fences across metro

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — The cleanup is underway across the metro after high winds on Wednesday.

In Littleton, Todd Hatfield’s car was trapped under some downed trees near Windermere Street and West Ida Avenue.

“The electricity went out about 11:00, and I thought what’s going on, and I looked outside and there were some trees down, and I thought, I think my car is under one of them and came out and you know the tree had fallen on my car,” Hatfield said.

Two large trees and some utility poles blew down on that street. Power was knocked out to some of the surrounding areas.

There were similar situations across the metro. There were downed trees and fences in many Westminster and Broomfield neighborhoods.

Neighbors say a powerful gust blew through about 9:30 a.m.

“Fifty mile per hour winds, 80 kilometers per hour, I just heard a bang and went out to see and the fence was blown away,” said Nicolas Rodriguez of Westminster.

A Broomfield woman came out to find a tree in her yard blew over about the same time. “I was working away and I heard a big boom and the tree was in the middle of the road,” she said.