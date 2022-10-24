ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is still actively investigating a teen house party that turned deadly early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of 70th Avenue and Broadway. Investigators were still on the scene all day Monday, blocking off the areas around the home and businesses on the corner. FOX31 and Channel 2 crews watched as a handful of people came to retrieve their cars from the area.

FOX31 and Channel 2 also talked with several businesses in the area. One employee nearby shared video showing the front of the home where the shooting happened. Several of the front windows were shot out completely, with glass scattered around.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office multiple times on Monday for an update but did not hear back.

The shooting is the second deadly house party shooting in Adams County in just two weeks. One person died in each shooting, and several more were hurt.