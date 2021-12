ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – A teacher in Englewood is happy he wasn’t home, but worried about his dog when a 70-foot pine tree crashed onto the top of his house, uprooted by intense winds on Wednesday.

“The first [though was about] my dog, I was mostly concerned about my dog,” the homeowner said.

He’s lived in the home on Lincoln Street for 13 years and was considering removing the large pine tree before winds forced it up by the roots out of the ground.

The dog and homeowner are OK.