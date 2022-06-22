LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Fire officials say a wind tower fell over in Logan County on Wednesday.

The Fleming Volunteer Fire Department said it was called to County Road 61 on reports that blades were falling off a wind turbine. The Sterling Fire Department also responded and said it was near the area of CR 61 and CR 59.

Fire officials who responded found the tower “had fallen over,” according to the fire department in Fleming.

Photos show the tower folded in half, its turbines broken off and lying on the ground.

No further information was immediately released on the suspected cause or who operates the wind tower.