WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — High wind gusts were reported across Colorado on Wednesday morning.

One gust was so strong that it knocked down a large tree near 10630 W 106th Pl before 10 a.m.

High Wind Warnings are in effect 8 a.m.-5 p.m. We have also issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for today.

The highest gust recorded as of 10:30 a.m. was 112 mph on Red Mountain Pass. A 107 mph gust was also recorded in Lamar.