DENVER (KDVR) — Winds near Denver International Airport on Wednesday caused the Federal Aviation Administration to order a ground stop, with hundreds of flights diverting to other airports.

The ground stop ended around 4:18 p.m., and a ground delay was put in place until at least 7:29 p.m., according to the FAA National Airspace System Status.

DIA told FOX31 that this could cause arrival delays of up to an hour and 30 minutes.

According to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Jessica Lebel, the wind was gusting up to 36 mph at DIA. These winds were being caused by rain showers in the area.

Many of the flights were being diverted to Colorado Springs Airport, with 24 domestic flights and 1 international flight going there as of 3:35 p.m.

At least one flight was diverted to Salt Lake City.