DENVER (KDVR) — Oct. 14 marks the annual solar eclipse, where the moon passes between the sun and the Earth creating a “ring of fire.” While Denver’s not exactly in the total eclipse path, people in the Mile High City still might get a chance to see it.

The map below shows the “path of annularity,” a less-than-150-mile-wide track from which the “ring of fire” will be visible in October.

While Denver isn’t exactly close to the path of full visibility, physics and astronomy professors at Regis University say Denver will still get to see a partial eclipse.

In the mid-morning of the 14th, Denver will see about 85% coverage.

“It won’t be an annular “ring of fire” like in southwest Colorado, but it should still be an impressive solar event,” said Frederick Gray, Ph.D., professor and chair of the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Regis University.

From around 9 a.m. to noon you can watch the solar eclipse. The maximum coverage will be at about 10:36 a.m., according to Gray.

Anywhere that offers a clear view of the east-south sky with no obstacles is the prime viewing spot, according to Dr. Jordi Casanova, physics and astronomy assistant professor at Regis University.

Casanova recommends any park in Denver, specifically City Park, as it offers a panoramic view of the east-south sky.

If you plan on watching the solar eclipse, make sure you protect your eyes. Looking at the sun with your bare eyeball can severely damage your vision, said Gray.

Gray recommends glasses that are certified to the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard, and ordered from a reliable vendor to avoid counterfeit products.