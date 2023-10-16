DENVER (KDVR) — After temperatures dropped below freezing on Oct. 14, Tuesday is gearing up to hit the 80s and possibly break an almost 100-year-old record.

Oct. 17, 2023 is expected to reach 82 degrees. The last time it was this hot in October was in 2020 when temperatures hit 85 degrees.

The year 2020 was particularly odd because it was also one of Denver’s earliest freezes on record, which came in early September. After the first freeze, the temperatures went back up into the 80s and 90s.

This year is similar to the 2020 temperature changes where this past weekend caused a freeze warning, now it’s transitioning back to bathing suit weather.

The 82-degree Tuesday could battle the hottest recorded high for Oct. 17 in history, said FOX31’s Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels.

The hottest Oct. 17 ever occurred in 1926 and hit 86 degrees, which is only a few degrees above Tuesday’s expected temperature. With a little more sunshine, Tuesday could be the hottest recorded day ever for Oct. 17.

Tuesday’s weather isn’t too far off from the hottest October day on record, which hit 90 degrees in 1892.

Even though the nights dip into the 40s, for the next 10 days, it isn’t cooling down very much, said Michels. High temperatures will stay in the 60s, 70s and low 80s.

While the temperatures will stay warm for almost the next two weeks, Michels expects Tuesday to be one of the last, if not the last, 80-degree days of 2023.

Enjoy the last weeks of sunshine and warmth for the year before the fall breeze picks back up and ski season arrives.