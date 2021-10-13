Will the 3G network shut down impact your device?

5G has the potential to offer speeds up to 40 times faster than 4G — fast enough to stream “8K” video in 3-D or download a 3-D movie in about 6 seconds (on 4G, it would take 6 minutes). (Photo: CNN)

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile will start the phase out 3G services as soon as January 1, 2022, making room for new technology, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

Older cell phones, medical devices, tablets, smart watches, vehicle SOS services, home security systems and other connected products will be affected by the 3G retirement, according to the FCC.

The older devices won’t be able to make or receive calls, text or use data services. This includes 911 calls.

4G devices that do not support voice over LTE (VoLTE or HD Voice) will also be affected.

Here’s the timeline:

AT&T announced that it will finish shutting down its 3G network by February 2022.

Verizon announced that will finish shutting down its 3G network by December 31, 2022.

T-Mobile announced that it will finish shutting down Sprint’s 3G network by January 1, 2022 and Sprint’s LTE network by June 30, 2022. It also plans to shut down T-Mobile’s 2G and 3G networks, but has not yet announced a date.

How to find out if your device is affected:

Check the FCC for more information

Contact your mobile provider or check the website Some carrier websites have a list of affected devices

To find out if your device is 4G LTE (with VoLTE or HD Voice) enabled, check your phone’s settings or user manual, or search your phone’s model number on the internet

Need help with a new device?

Your mobile service provider may be offering special deals on new devices, including some deals that might include a free cell phone

FCC programs may be able to assist eligible consumers with the cost of phone or internet services: The FCC’s Lifeline program may be able to assist eligible consumers in getting connected to phone and internet services. The FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program provides a temporary discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Concerned that some residents may not know about possible lose of service, including the ability to call or text 911, the Weld County Department of Public Safety Communications is raising awareness.

“Please know that this is not something Public Safety Communications has control over; it’s a move by cell phone providers. As big as Weld County is, there may be some people who don’t have access to 4G coverage and those who have older cellular devices not capable of receiving 4G service,” said Tina Powell, Interim Director of the Weld County Department of Public Safety Communications. “Because this change could impact someone’s ability to call or text 911, it’s important people contact their provider to verify their coverage area and that their device will work.”