Will snow days disappear because of remote learning?

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow in the forecast next week raises questions about snow days this winter for Colorado schools.

Could the pandemic be the reason they become a thing of the past? After all, most districts in our state can now easily adjust to remote learning if need be.

“I don’t think they will, at least this year anyway. We just have too much on our plates as a whole in education,” said Rachel McGill, a teacher in the Cherry Creek School District.

Most school districts are still trying to figure out what they’re going to do when strong blasts of wintry weather return to Colorado.

“We are currently revising our policy on school closures related to weather to include eLearning,” said Paula Hans, Public Information Officer for the Douglas County School District.

Once the process is completed, Douglas County Schools plans to update students, parents and staff throughout the district.

We reached out to Denver Public Schools, JeffCo Public Schools and the Cherry Creek School District on Friday, but never heard back.

On Facebook, educators and parents chimed in on the possibility of seeing snow days disappear.

“Let’s hope not, [because] whenever we have too much snow we lose power,” Sara Calkins explained.

“We’ve been discussing this at our house a lot. I think that districts will now call more snow days for safety, but they will be remote learning days, since everyone is now set up for that on the fly,” said Bernadette Giambrocco-Soehner.

“As a teacher, I call snow days my mental health days,” added Missey Lorenzini Trim.

Expect to learn more about this topic from your child’s school district in the coming weeks.