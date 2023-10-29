DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver metro area got its first taste of snow for the season over the weekend. But if you were thinking there would be clear roads and skies for your Monday morning commute, think again.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Liz McGiffin said people should be cautious ahead of their Monday commutes as the weekend snow will not be cleared up just yet.

McGiffin said it will not warm up enough on Sunday to get rid of any accumulation on the roads. Plus, single-digit temperatures overnight may cause snow and ice to refreeze, leading to slick conditions in the morning.

Additionally, even after the snowfall tapers off, wind could blow snow onto already-cleared roadways.

Sunshine will return later on Monday, however.

Ways to prepare

The Colorado Department of Transportation maintains COtrip, which can be used to look up road conditions ahead of your morning commute.

On the website, people can track current conditions on the major roads, including Interstate 25 and Interstate 70.

People can also track where snowplows are and which roads they’ve already hit to see what places may be clear. According to CDOT, there were 50 snow plows in the Denver metro area clearing roadways during and after the weekend storm.

The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said the city will have a crew on duty overnight Sunday into Monday morning to monitor conditions and address trouble spots as needed.

CDOT also recommends that people take it slow and be extra careful of fellow drivers, as many are still adjusting to driving in snowy conditions.