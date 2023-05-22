DENVER (KDVR) — Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner and that means many people will be hitting the road to kick off the summer travel season.

Over the last week, gas prices are staying mostly neutral. The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.35, which is the exact same as last week, according to AAA.

Here’s a look at how gas prices compare over time:

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.358 $3.704 $4.001 $3.978 Yesterday Avg. $3.349 $3.712 $3.996 $3.987 Week Ago Avg. $3.351 $3.704 $3.993 $3.992 Month Ago Avg. $3.564 $3.920 $4.212 $4.141 Year Ago Avg. $4.144 $4.472 $4.774 $5.342 AAA, May 22, 2023

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.54, which is up one cent since last week.

“Despite mild weather and a less volatile economic forecast, drivers are not hitting the road and raising gasoline demand to traditional seasonal levels,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “It’s possible this is merely the lull before Memorial Day, but it could be a trend that lingers into summer. Stay Tuned.”

Where are the cheapest gas prices?

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.81.