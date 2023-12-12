DENVER (KDVR) — One of the most vibrant and active meteor showers can be seen on Dec. 13 and 14 globally, but Denver’s incoming weather might make it hard to see.

The Geminids meteor shower is coined one of the best celestial events of the year because of its reliability and visibility. The meteor shower is usually bright, moving at high speeds and displaying a distinctive yellow color.

At peak and optimal conditions, observers can view up to 120 Geminids meteors per hour.

People can view it globally because it has a nearly 24-hour broad maximum, but Denver weather might not make for prime viewing conditions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Geminids meteor shower (KDVR)

According to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels, Denver most likely won’t be able to see it on Wednesday night due to cloudy conditions. Michels said the clouds most likely won’t clear up until Thursday afternoon.

However, there’s still a chance to see it.

Skies should clear up Thursday night, giving the Mile High City a better view of the meteor shower at the end of the peak.

According to NASA, the best viewing times are during the night and predawn hours. Meteors typically begin crossing the sky around 9-10 p.m.

For prime viewing, make sure you’re away from bright lights.