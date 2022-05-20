DENVER (KDVR) — The Mile High City is one of nearly two dozen waiting on FIFA to announce which North American cities will host games for the 2026 World Cup.

The World Cup will be split across three countries in 2026: the United States, Mexico and Canada. Other cities and areas vying to host include Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Edmonton, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver and Washington DC/Baltimore.

According to a release from FIFA, the announcement will be made on June 16.

Empower Field at Mile High is the central site for Denver’s pitch. The venue hosted the CONCACAF Nations League Final last June and the city hosted the All-Star Game and All-Star Weekend a month later in July.

Ten American cities are expected to be selected, out of the 17 in the U.S. that are being considered, but some soccer insiders believe that number may rise as high as 12.