Will Colorado get more financial help for I-70 cleanup? White House says look to infrastructure bill

Cleanup in Glenwood Canyon nearly two weeks after I-70 was closed due to mud and rockslides. (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

DENVER (KDVR) – More than $11 million in federal aid is already available for Colorado to spend on the I-70 cleanup in Glenwood Canyon, according to the Deputy White House National Climate Advisor.

FOX31’s Matt Mauro spoke exclusively with Ali Zaidi about the aid, infrastructure and air quality on Wednesday.

Zaidi would not say if the White House would approve the other $100 million Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is asking for. Instead, he pointed to the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package in Congress as a way to help repair the interstate system.

More federal resources – in the form of money and people – are planned for Colorado to help mitigate the threat of future fires and mudslides. This includes resources to thin out forests.

Zaidi also talked about the extremely poor air quality in Colorado, that’s blowing in from raging wildfires in the West. He said the Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring it.