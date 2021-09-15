Wildlife officers forced to cut buck’s antlers off after it gets tangled in hammock

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were forced to cut antlers off of a buck that got entangled in a hammock on Wednesday.

CPW said it happened near W. Florida Ave. and S. Kipling Pkwy.

The buck was entangled in the hammock for two hours. CPW said it broke one of its antlers at the skull and had an injured eye from the incident.

“Despite the exhaustion from the ordeal, it has the opportunity now to recover thanks to the resident that reported it to CPW,” shared Jason Clay. “This stressful and exhausting scenario plays out every year across Colorado. Another such incident also took place with a bull elk in Estes Park at the end of August.”

What are some things that wildlife have become entangled in?

Tricycles

Tires

Garden cages

Clothes lines

Plastic fencing

Lawn chairs

Playground equipment

Soccer nets

Christmas lights

Helpful tips:

Place lights and other decorations above six feet or attached tightly to trees and buildings

Lights that hang low or that are draped insecurely over vegetation can get tangled easily in antlers

Report any wildlife entanglement immediately and don’t try to intervene by yourself

Residents in the Front Range can call CPW’s Denver office at 303-291-7227 to report entangled wildlife, or if elsewhere in the state they can look up their local CPW office. If it is after hours when offices are closed, residents are asked to call Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501 and ask for the on-call wildlife officer.