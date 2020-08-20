Wildfires continue to grow, forcing closures of major highways in Colorado; see detours here

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation said Thursday that extended highway safety closures are in place due to active wildfires in several locations around the state.

CDOT recommends that travelers “know before you go” by checking before traveling, having detour maps handy (see below) and packing emergency food, water, and other supplies.













Details of the closures, according to CDOT:

Reopening for all routes below will depend on wildfire activity in the coming days. Closures include:

Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed between Mile Point 116 (Glenwood Springs) and MP 140 (Gypsum) due to the Grizzly Creek Fire. The closure began Monday, Aug. 10, when the Grizzly Creek Fire began burning along the interstate. There is no estimated time of opening I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. More information about the Grizzly Creek Fire can be found here.

Colorado Highway 14 is closed from west of Cameron Pass and Walden (Mile Point 61) for eastbound traffic and at Rustic and County Road 69 (MP 91) for westbound traffic due to the Cameron Peak Wildfire. Please see alternate routes below. More information about the Cameron Peak Fire can be found here.

Colorado Highway 139 (Douglas Pass) is closed due to fire activity from the Pine Gulch Fire. The closure is north of Loma (Fruita/Grand Junction) and between Mile Point 6 and MP 39. There is no anticipated time for reopening. More information about the Pine Gulch Fire can be found here.



The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County is burning near US Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 9, north of I-70, but is not impacting state highways as of Thursday morning.



Interstate 70:

I-70 through traffic: CDOT recommends a southern detour route, due to construction on commonly used northern alternate routes. Drivers should anticipate additional traffic on these routes. CDOT has paused some construction projects in order to accommodate detour traffic. CDOT discourages travelers from using highways north of I-70 as a through route, due to construction zones (even if projects are paused during the closure).

WESTBOUND I-70: Denver metro area motorists can travel on US 285 to US 50, and continue west to Grand Junction. Travelers on I-70 can use CO 9 to US 285 south to US 50, or usus CO 91 southwest to US 24 to US 50.

EASTBOUND I-70 : Motorists traveling from Grand Junction can use US 50 east to US 285 and continue to Denver. Eastbound travelers on US 50/285 may also use US 24, CO 91or CO 9 for destinations at or near Vail, Copper Mountain or Silverthorne.

Independence Pass: CO 82 between Aspen and US 24 is open with limited access and alternating traffic, controlled by flagging personnel. Motorists are advised that only passenger vehicles, such as cars, SUVs and vans are allowed. No commercial motor vehicles (CMVs), camper trailers, recreational or similar vehicles are allowed. A 35-foot length restriction is in place. Motorists should expect slow speeds, lengthy travel times and potential delays of up to two hours if traveling over Independence Pass. Campers and recreational vehicles are strongly advised to seek alternate southern routes.

CDOT asks that motorists not use Cottonwood Pass, Hagerman Pass, or other county or forest service roads in Eagle and Garfield counties as a detour. These roads are not built for heavy traffic or commercial oversize vehicles.

CO 14

CDOT recommends detouring north on US Highway 287 or Interstate 25 to Laramie, Wyoming, and then traveling on Wyoming Highway 230 to Walden, Colo.

CO 139

CDOT recommends traveling on CO 9 or CO 131 to access US Highway 40, or to travel in reverse from NW Colorado to points south or the recommended detour around the I-70 closure. CDOT advises commercial traffic to use CO 9 instead of CO 131, for safety purposes. Please note that while CO 13 is open at this time, it is not a recommended detour due to construction. Oversize commercial vehicles are not allowed on CO 13 due to construction restrictions.