CASTLE PINES, Colo. (KDVR) — Firefighter crews at South Metro Fire Rescue Station 39 are on standby and ready to go for a Red Flag Warning Sunday.

“We have low humidity, high temperatures and gusty winds, which can make lands more vulnerable for fires,” Eric Hurst, the PIO South Metro Fire Rescue said Sunday.

Hurst said Sunday’s Red Flag Warning day was the first they’ve had in a while. He believed the last time they had one in their district was in the spring earlier this year.

“We’ve had record-breaking rainfall and a lot of the area looks green, so it might be a surprise there is a Red Flag Warning today,” Hurst said. “But the weather and the climate are two different things when it comes to wildfires.”

On days with high fire danger, Hurst said they respond to calls with more resources than normal.

“On a normal day, if there is a small brush fire we send two engines, but on a day like today, we send six engines because we know how fast they can spread,” Hurst said.

SMFR also assisted in helping fight a fire in Waterton Canyon on Saturday. He said in total, they sent 10 engines and worked alongside other agencies.

SMFR has two other engines assisting or on standby for fires not in their district. One of the engines is in Pike National Forest, just west of their district. The other engine is currently in California.

“We did a 14-day deployment with firefighters in California, but they still needed that engine so we did a crew swap and sent four fresh firefighters out there, and the initial ones just got back home,” Hurst said.

SMFR wants to remind everyone on days with high fire danger to avoid open flames or anything that could cause sparks.

“If you had plans for anything like that today please put those plans on hold until a better day,” Hurst said.