Wildfire sparks just west of East Troublesome burn area

Smoke was spotted near the East Troublesome burn area on Aug. 29, 2021. (Credit: Grand County Sheriff’s Office)

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A fire sparked Sunday afternoon just west of the East Troublesome burn area and northeast of Kremmling.

Photo credit: Grand County Sheriff’s Office

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies and crews from Kremmling Fire responded to a report of smoke on Black Mountain off of County Road 2 near Big Horn Park in Grand County just before 1 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said there are no evacuations at this time.

Firefighting crews have requested a helicopter with bucket.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

