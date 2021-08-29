Wildfire sparks just west of East Troublesome burn area

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A fire sparked Sunday afternoon just west of the East Troublesome burn area and northeast of Kremmling.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies and crews from Kremmling Fire responded to a report of smoke on Black Mountain off of County Road 2 near Big Horn Park in Grand County just before 1 p.m.
The sheriff’s office said there are no evacuations at this time.
Firefighting crews have requested a helicopter with bucket.
