Wildfire sparks just west of East Troublesome burn area

Smoke was spotted near the East Troublesome burn area on Aug. 29, 2021. (Credit: Grand County Sheriff’s Office)

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A fire sparked Sunday afternoon just west of the East Troublesome burn area and northeast of Kremmling.







Photo credit: Grand County Sheriff’s Office

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies and crews from Kremmling Fire responded to a report of smoke on Black Mountain off of County Road 2 near Big Horn Park in Grand County just before 1 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said there are no evacuations at this time.

Firefighting crews have requested a helicopter with bucket.

August 29th, at approx 12:50 p.m., crews from @KremmlingFire & Grand County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a report of smoke on Black Mountain off of County Road 2 near Big Horn Park in Grand County. No evacuations at this time.

#COFire #GrandCouny #GrandCountyColorado pic.twitter.com/kl9X7uusYX — Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) August 29, 2021

Satellite is picking up heat from this new fire start. It is just west of the East Troublesome burn area and northeast of Kremmling. #COwx #COfire https://t.co/L8RGc0p2Ex pic.twitter.com/AIck2DL2dd — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 29, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for details.