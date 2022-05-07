SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire was reported Saturday afternoon on the back side of Keystone.

The fire was in the area where a controlled burn took place on Friday, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, which tweeted about the fire just after 3:30 p.m.

The U.S. Forest Service was on its way to the fire.

The Front Range reached record-breaking heat on Saturday, and with dry conditions, fire danger was expected to be high through the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.