Wildfire smoke causes poor air quality in parts of Colorado

DELTA COUNTY, MESA COUNTY, GARFIELD COUNTY (KDVR) — There is an air quality health advisory in affect for Delta, Mesa and Garfield counties due to wildfire smoke coming from the Pack Creek fire in Utah.

Colorado’s air pollution division warns residents in the mentioned counties of thick smoke wafting into the area from eastern Utah. Young children, the elderly and those with respiratory illnesses are advised to stay indoors.

The advisory will last until 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 11.

The smoke is predicted to gradually decrease throughout Friday morning, but the Pack Creek fire could send more smoke into the area if the fire worsens. Residents should prepare for another bout of smoke over night into Saturday morning.

To get the latest air quality stats, visit Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website.