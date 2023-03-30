COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — As high winds hit the Front Range and sparked multiple wildfires around the region, another sparked at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

The fire was reported Thursday around 6:45 p.m. near Quebec Street and Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Fire officials had knocked down the fire by around 7:15 p.m. It was estimated around 6 acres in size.

Mop-up was expected to continue through the night Thursday, with a fire investigation team ordered for Friday, the Fish and Wildlife Service said.

South Adams Fire was responding to the scene. Police were also assisting visitors who need to exit the park.