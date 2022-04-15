LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire near Lyons has prompted officials to order mandatory evacuations Friday afternoon.

The blaze is in the area of Vision Way and County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area. Mandatory evacuations are in effect for all residents on Vision Way, Dakota Ridge Road and Chimney Hollow Road.

(5:07 p.m.): The evacuation point is at the Lifebridge Church parking lot, 10345 Ute Hwy, Longmont.

