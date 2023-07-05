(KDVR) — A wildfire burning northeast of Fraser has grown to 95 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Devil’s Thumb Fire is burning in the Indian Peaks Wilderness near Devil’s Thumb trailhead. The fire ignited on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. in an area of heavy mountain pine beetle kill and spruce blowdown, the Forest Service said.

The Devil’s Thumb wildfire near Fraser in Grand County ignited on the afternoon of July 4. (Credit: U.S. Forest Service)

Firefighters have reached about 10% containment of the blaze. Rain fell on the fire Tuesday night and into Wednesday, and relative humidity remained high, the Forest Service said.

More support has been ordered, including additional air support and ground crews.

Trail closures are expected near the fire, which is in Grand County. The public is asked to avoid these areas while fire crews work.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.