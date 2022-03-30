LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire that sparked near Estes Park on Monday is now 100% contained.

Evacuations had lifted and roads reopened by Wednesday evening after the fire was 100% contained, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters will continue to monitor the fire and mop up in the coming days, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire that sparked on Monday afternoon reached 14.6 acres. It’s located east of Estes Park at the gate to Soul Shine Road off Highway 34, between Estes Park and Drake.