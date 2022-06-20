ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire was spreading east of Estes Park Colorado Monday as crews worked to contain the blaze.

Larimer County Sheriff Deputies and Estes Valley Fire District crews were on scene around the area of Noels Draw Lane, with help from Canyon Lakes Ranger District. The fire was about a 10th of an acre in size around 2:15 p.m. according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Estes Valley Fire Protection District said the fire was sparked by lightning.

According to Estes Valley, the fire is completely on Forest Service land east of Mount Olympus. There are helicopters helping with the effort.

There are few properties along Noels Draw Lane, and no evacuation orders had been given at the time of the initial response.

