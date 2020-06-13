Wildfire near Caddis Flats closes parts of Highway 145 in San Miguel County

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire has been reported near Caddis Flats at mile marker 87 on Highway 145 in San Miguel County.

Credit: San Miguel Sheriff

Deputies, Telluride Fire Department, Norwood Fire Department, United States Forest Service Rocky Mountains, Colorado Department of Transportation, Bureau of Land Management Fire and Aviation and San Miguel Power are on scene.

Highway 145 is closed from junction at Highway 62 and from top of Norwood Hill.

Authorities have not released how large the fire is at this point.